National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.11.

EYE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

