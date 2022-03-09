Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Featured Stories

