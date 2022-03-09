Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NRDS stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 61,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

