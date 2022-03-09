NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NBSE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.