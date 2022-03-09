New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

