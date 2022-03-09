New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
