New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.