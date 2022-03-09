New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.55 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
