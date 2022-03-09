NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,312.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $1,312.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00254243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

