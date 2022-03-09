Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

