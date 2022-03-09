Nora Duke Sells 10,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45.

FTS traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.98. 1,163,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,157. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$51.62 and a one year high of C$61.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

