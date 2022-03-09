Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $195.94 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nordson by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Nordson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nordson by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.