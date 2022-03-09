North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,637. The company has a market cap of $443.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

