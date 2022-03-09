Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $11.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 239,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

