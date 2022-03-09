Norway Savings Bank Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 62,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.