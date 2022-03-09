Norway Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.21. 739,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
