Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 61,372 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

