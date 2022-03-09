Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,457 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 375,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.