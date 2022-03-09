Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13. Novanta has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,587,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,303,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

