Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.
Novanta stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13.
In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
