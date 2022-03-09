NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $85,600.50 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.
NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.