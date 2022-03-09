NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $85,600.50 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

