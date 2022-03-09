NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $69,285.00 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 689.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 163.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 108.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

