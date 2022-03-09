Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

