Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $50.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 118,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,236. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

