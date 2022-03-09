Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $178.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

OAS stock opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,431,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

