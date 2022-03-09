Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 7.16 and a 200 day moving average of 10.91. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 5.14 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.96.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

