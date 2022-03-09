Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.