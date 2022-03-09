Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $54.60

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $51.98. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 287,316 shares trading hands.
OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
