ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $809.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $809.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

