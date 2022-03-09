Offshift Price Hits $6.90 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $6.90 or 0.00016515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.83 or 1.00066754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00021231 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00262743 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

