OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 785,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 220,835 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

