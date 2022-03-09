Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded at Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $10,352,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

