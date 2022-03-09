Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded at Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.
Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $10,352,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
