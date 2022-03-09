Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

