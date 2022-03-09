OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.35

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

