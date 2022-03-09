ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 15,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.96 million and a PE ratio of -23.53.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,450.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

