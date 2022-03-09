Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

ONCT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

