ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $69.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

