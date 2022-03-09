OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Purchases $434,920.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ock Hee Kim bought 6,800 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ock Hee Kim bought 235 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984.50.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 211,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

