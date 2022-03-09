Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

OPY stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

