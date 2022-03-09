OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 442.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

