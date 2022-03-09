Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

