Origin Enterprises plc Announces Dividend of €0.03 (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON OGN traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
