OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $949,217.71 and approximately $36,682.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101935 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

