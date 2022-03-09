Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 11%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) rose 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 23,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,131,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

OUST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Ouster alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 87,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $532,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 22.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.