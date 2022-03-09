Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.47 Million

Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce $353.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the highest is $368.50 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $259.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.