Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

