Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Get Owlet alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.