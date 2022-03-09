Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Down 0.8%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 2,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

