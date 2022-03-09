Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.