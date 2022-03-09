P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $715.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

