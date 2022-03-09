PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007054 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00279763 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars.

