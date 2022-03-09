Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

